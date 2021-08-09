Sage Therapeutics climbs after CEO purchased over $1 million of company shares

Aug. 09, 2021

  • Sage Therapeutics (SAGE +7.3%) is trading sharply higher in morning hours after the company disclosed an insider purchase by its CEO Barry E. Greene.
  • According to the regulatory filing submitted on Monday, Greene has bought ~23.6K company shares on August 05 at a total transaction value of $1.0M making it the biggest insider deal for Sage (NASDAQ:SAGE) since Q4 2019.
  • With the purchase of ~8.8K shares in June, the latest transaction has raised Greene’s total holding to ~32.4K of company shares.
  • With a decline of ~49.2%, Sage (SAGE) has well underperformed the broader market in the year so far, as the graph indicates.
  • While its Q2 2021 financials lagged analyst expectations, Sage (SAGE) managed to narrow its quarterly loss as revenue climbed ~50.9% YoY.
