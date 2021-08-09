Senator Bob Portman expects passage of infrastructure bill soon, crypto rules need clarification
Aug. 09, 2021 11:12 AM ETCOIN, BTC-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor25 Comments
- U.S. Sen. Bob Portman (R-Ohio) said Monday that Senate passage of a $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill was "right around the corner," though some rules included in the legislation related to cryptocurrency "need clarification."
- Speaking to CNBC, Portman expressed support for the bipartisan bill but said he would oppose the Democrat-backed human infrastructure bill, which the Ohio senator called a "$3.5T tax-and-spend extravaganza."
- Portman also called on Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own, arguing that their measures had increased government borrowing and made the move necessary.
- The Ohio senator's comments on the debt ceiling followed remarks earlier in the day by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who pleaded for Congress to take bipartisan action to increase the federal government's borrowing limit.
- On cryptocurrency, Portman contended that there is broad support for rules that require "proper information reporting" in the sector, charging brokers with providing additional data to customers.
- Though he called these rules "great for everyday" crypto holders, Portman thinks further clarifications are necessary in the bill to avoid putting undue oversight on the industry.
- A group of senators have filed an amendment to clarify the definition of "broker" in the crypto section of the infrastructure bill. The update was sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).
- Provisions related to crypto included in the infrastructure bill have received criticism from the industry. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) founder and CEO, warned over the weekend that the current structure of the legislation represented "the government trying to pick winners and losers in a nascent industry today."
- For more on the recent action in the crypto market, check out SA's in-depth look at Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) potential breakout, as it advances above $45K on Monday.