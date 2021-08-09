Genworth Financial refiles plan to partly spin off mortgage-insurer Enact Holdings via IPO
Aug. 09, 2021
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is refiling plans to partly spin off its Enact Holdings mortgage-insurance business after postponing the IPO in May amid unfavorable market conditions.
- GMW has filed a revised S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to stage an initial public offering for Enact (NASDAQ:ACT), which the company plans to list on the Nasdaq.
- However, Genworth’s latest filing didn’t specify how many shares it aims to sell or at what expected price range. That backs away from the company’s previous plan to offer some 22.6M ACT shares in a $20-$24/share range, with up to 3.4M extra shares available for overallotments.
- The earlier offering would have valued ACT at about $3.3B to $3.9B on a non-diluted basis, depending on where the offering priced within its expected range.
- The original plan called for Genworth (GNW) to sell 16.3% of the company to the public and retain 83.7% stake, with all IPO proceeds going to GNW rather than ACT. GNW has been aiming to boost its cash on hand in recent years amid liquidity problems.
- In an earnings call last week, President and CEO Tom McInerney said the company “remains focused on partially monetizing our ownership of Enact through a minority IPO of up to 19.9%.”
- However, ACT’s partial spin-off foundered in May after rival mortgage insurers’ stocks suddenly tanked on poorly received quarterly earnings.
- Competitors like MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) fell some 13% in May’s first few days after both MTG and RDN reported lower-than-expected revenues.
- The pullbacks came right around the time GNW planned to spin off Enact (ACT), prompting the IPO’s postponement.
- That said, MGIC and RDN have since stabilized and partly recovered – apparently paving the way for GNW to revive its plan for an ACT public offering.
