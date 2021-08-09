Cincinnati Bell gains after California PUC recommends approving $2.9B sale
Aug. 09, 2021 11:40 AM ETCincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) rose 0.8% after the California Public Utilities Commission recommended approving its $2.9B sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.
- The PUC's recommendation was released in a regulatory filing. The PUC has a meeting to officially vote on the matter on Aug. 19.
- "Therefore, the Proposed Transaction is not adverse to the public interest, and the Commission will approve the Proposed Transaction prospectively," according to the PUC filing.
- In late June, the Calif. PUC closed the record in the review of the company's $15.50/share sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.
- The Calif. PUC is the last regulator that needs to approve the deal before it can close.
- Macquarie originally agreed to acquire Cincinnati Bell in March of last year for $2.9B