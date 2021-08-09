Cincinnati Bell gains after California PUC recommends approving $2.9B sale

Aug. 09, 2021 11:40 AM ETCincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Cincinnati Bell Headquarters in downtown. Cincinnati Bell offers landline, internet and TV plans I
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) rose 0.8% after the California Public Utilities Commission recommended approving its $2.9B sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.
  • The PUC's recommendation was released in a regulatory filing. The PUC has a meeting to officially vote on the matter on Aug. 19.
  • "Therefore, the Proposed Transaction is not adverse to the public interest, and the Commission will approve the Proposed Transaction prospectively," according to the PUC filing.
  • In late June, the Calif. PUC closed the record in the review of the company's $15.50/share sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.
  • The Calif. PUC is the last regulator that needs to approve the deal before it can close.
  • Macquarie originally agreed to acquire Cincinnati Bell in March of last year for $2.9B
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.