KKR grows industrial footprint in Denver
Aug. 09, 2021 11:35 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global investment firm, KKR (KKR -0.9%) acquires Park 70, a Class A industrial building totaling ~164,000 square feet located in Aurora, Colorado.
- The purchase is company’s third industrial real estate acquisition in the Denver market this year and was made through company’s Americas opportunistic equity real estate strategy.
- “We continue to view the Denver market as a long-term winner with attractive demographic tailwinds. We are thrilled to expand our industrial real estate portfolio in the market with this high quality asset.” said Ben Brudney, a Director in the Real Estate group at KKR.
