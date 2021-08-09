Victoria's Secret breaks higher after J.P. Morgan points to 70% upside

Aug. 09, 2021

Victoria"s Secret Debuts New Fall Collection with Angel Martha Hunt in Houston
Bob Levey/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Victoria's Secret (VSCO +5.9%) rallies after catching another bull rating from Wall Street.
  • J.P. Morgan is constructive on the new standalone retail stock with an Overweight rating and December 2022 price target of $100.
  • The firm points to a compelling entry point on what it notes is the top market share player in U.S. lingerie with +25% share across ~65% of its revenue base (women’s mass fragrance, nightwear, and underwear). J.P. also points to a +$300M category recapture opportunity in women’s swimwear.
  • "Importantly, our model conservatively embeds +2.9% same-store-sales in FY22/23 (< +3.3% TTM & mgmt’s mid-single-digit target) & below the estimated +6-8% 2021-25 CAGR for the ~$460B global intimates and loungewear industry."
  • J.P. Morgan assigns a price target of $100 to VSCO to rep more than 70% upside for shares.
  • Last week, bull ratings on Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) poured in after the company started trading on its own.
