Veritiv jumps 12% on Q2 beat, raises FY guidance
Aug. 09, 2021
- Veritiv (VRTV +11.4%) Q2 net sales increased 18.1% to $1.7B.
- Net income was $26.4M, compared to net loss of $18.5M in the prior year.
- Net restructuring charges were $5.2M, compared to $32.5M in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $73.5M, an increase of 84.7% from the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 4.4%.
- "The combination of strong Packaging sales growth and operational improvements helped drive record net income and earnings per share for the second quarter and our best Adjusted EBITDA performance for any quarter in company history. We are executing very well against our multi-year strategy and believe these initiatives have resulted in an inflection point in our overall financial results." said Sal Abbate, CEO.
- 2021 guidance revised: Net income FY 2021 is expected to be in the range of $100M-120M and EPS range of $6.25 to $7.50 (vs. consensus EPS of $4.5); Adjusted EBITDA range of $270M-290M; Free cash flow for 2021 is now expected to be at least $110M.
