Eton shares drop 18% on topiramate FDA action date delay
Aug. 09, 2021 11:58 AM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON -18.0%) are down after the company on Friday announced that the FDA action date for its topiramate oral solution application has been pushed three months to November.
- The topiramate NDA was submitted by Azurity Pharmaceuticals.
- However, if topiramate is approved, Eton is entitled to a $5M milestone payment and a royalty on sales.
- Eton was dealt a setback by the FDA in late May when the agency declined to approve the company's dehydrated alcohol injection for the treatment of methanol poisoning.