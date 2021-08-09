Swiss regulators approve Moderna COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

  • Swissmedic, Switzerland's regulatory agency for approving drugs, has approved an indication extension for Moderna's (MRNA +10.9%) COVID-19 vaccine in young people ages 12 to 17.
  • The approval was based on results from an ongoing study of 3,732 children in that age group.
  • The immune response produced and side effects experienced was similar in this age group compared to young adults aged 18 to 25 years old.
  • Last month, a European Medicines Agency advisory committee recommended approval of Moderna's vaccine in 12 to 17-year-olds.
