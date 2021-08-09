Cortexyme up 23% as it expects top-line data from pivotal Alzheimer's trial in mid-November

Bacteria infecting neurons
Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cortexyme (CRTX +23.0%) expects top-line data from its pivotal phase 2/3 GAIN trial of its Alzheimer's candidate atuzaginstat (COR388) by mid-November.
  • The candidate targets the bacteria P. gingivalis. During last month's AAIC 2021 conference, the company released data showing that P. gingivalis is linked to increased levels of a tau protein, an biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease.
  • “We believe positive data from the GAIN Trial could fundamentally shift the paradigm of neurodegeneration research and disease-modifying treatment in the Alzheimer’s field and we intend to rapidly pursue collaboration with the FDA for the benefit of patients," Chief Medical Officer Michael Detke said in a news release.
  • The GAIN Trial has enrolled 643 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s. It is powered at ~90% to show a 50% slowing of decline as measured by the cognitive and functional co-primary clinical endpoints of ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL.
  • In Q2 2021, Cortexyme's GAAP EPS beat by a nickel.
