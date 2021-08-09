Sysco FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 1:09 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+306.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.65B (+65.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin rate of 18.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.