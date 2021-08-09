New Oriental Education & Technology FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 1:13 PM ETNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+40.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EDU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- The company has cancelled earning release scheduled last week amid China's regulatory developments on tutoring ban.