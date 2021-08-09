Gilat Satellite Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 1:15 PM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: SA News Team
- Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.45M (+39.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GILT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, Gilat’s global mobility platform nabs multi-million dollar order from SES.