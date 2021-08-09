Trane cut to Sell equivalent at J.P. Morgan as valuation looks optimistic
Aug. 09, 2021 12:58 PM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Trane Technologies (TT -1.4%) trades lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $160 price target, saying the current valuation "embeds a growth forecast we think will prove optimistic, around which we see downside potential."
- "With the economy solid we don't see a material drop, but we think the prevailing consensus view of TT as a 'late cycle' stock ignores the potential for more than half of the portfolio to be at peak in '22, with risk of a down '23," JPM analyst Stephen Tusa writes, adding that the declines likely will be centered in the most profitable parts of the portfolio.
- Last week, Trane reported slightly stronger than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.