Trane cut to Sell equivalent at J.P. Morgan as valuation looks optimistic

Aug. 09, 2021 12:58 PM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Technician services outside AC units and generator.
LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

  • Trane Technologies (TT -1.4%) trades lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $160 price target, saying the current valuation "embeds a growth forecast we think will prove optimistic, around which we see downside potential."
  • "With the economy solid we don't see a material drop, but we think the prevailing consensus view of TT as a 'late cycle' stock ignores the potential for more than half of the portfolio to be at peak in '22, with risk of a down '23," JPM analyst Stephen Tusa writes, adding that the declines likely will be centered in the most profitable parts of the portfolio.
  • Last week, Trane reported slightly stronger than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.