Dicerna extends losses to reach a four-month low after disappointing Q2 results
Aug. 09, 2021 1:26 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After a record decline on Friday, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA -11.1%) is continuing its downward trend today with over a 10% decline in value so far to trade at the lowest level since March.
- On Friday, Dicerna posted its biggest-ever one-day loss after the company reported pivotal trial data for primary hyperoxaluria (PH) candidate nedosiran, indicating its effectiveness against only one subtype of the disease.
- The setback prompted Truist to downgrade the stock, and with the price target slashed to $32 from $45, the shares plunged ~28.1% in reaction.
- Similarly, citing the disappointing data for the treatment in PH2, Citi has downgraded the stock to neutral with the per-share target of $32, implying a premium of ~17.4% to the last close.
- The analyst Yigal Nochomovitz argues that the data indicate nedosiran as an “active drug” and “a competitive agent” against PH1 for which the approval is likely.
- Today, Dicerna (NASDAQ:DRNA) reported Q2 2021 financials which failed to meet analyst expectations. Commenting on nedosiran trial results in the earnings call, Dicerna CEO Doug Fambrough said on Monday: “We see a path to approval in the U.S. and elsewhere for the PH1 indication, but not the PH2 indication.”