CuriosityStream Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETCuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)By: SA News Team
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.95M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- In June, CuriosityStream had dropped 8.6% after a two-notch downgrade to Underperform at BofA.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Ranjit Thomas said that "The stock is priced quite cheaply, while CURI's high short interest could also be an explosive short-term catalyst".