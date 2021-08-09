Super Micro Computer Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: SA News Team
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SMCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.