NRx Pharmaceuticals beginning phase 2b trial of COVID vaccine; shares surge 14%

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP +14.3%) is beginning a phase 2 study of the BriLife COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the Israel Institute for Biomedical Research, in the Nation of Georgia.
  • The trial is dose-confirmatory in nature.
  • NRx says BriLife differs from other COVID-19 vaccines as the entire COVID-19 spike protein enter the body's immune system.
  • As a result, the company argues, the spike protein complex from variants can be added to the BriLife vaccine as they are discovered.
  • NRx also says it is a self-propagating, live-virus vaccine that may be updated to address new variants of COVID-19 more rapidly than other platforms.
  • In July, the Nation of Georgia approved an Emergency Use Authorization for NRx's COVID-19 treatment Zyesami (aviptadil).
