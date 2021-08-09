NRx Pharmaceuticals beginning phase 2b trial of COVID vaccine; shares surge 14%
Aug. 09, 2021 1:33 PM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP +14.3%) is beginning a phase 2 study of the BriLife COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the Israel Institute for Biomedical Research, in the Nation of Georgia.
- The trial is dose-confirmatory in nature.
- NRx says BriLife differs from other COVID-19 vaccines as the entire COVID-19 spike protein enter the body's immune system.
- As a result, the company argues, the spike protein complex from variants can be added to the BriLife vaccine as they are discovered.
- NRx also says it is a self-propagating, live-virus vaccine that may be updated to address new variants of COVID-19 more rapidly than other platforms.
- In July, the Nation of Georgia approved an Emergency Use Authorization for NRx's COVID-19 treatment Zyesami (aviptadil).