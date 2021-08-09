Jamf Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)By: SA News Team
- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.05M (+33.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JAMF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.