Atlanta Fed's Raphael Bostic sees potential to start taper by end of the year
Aug. 09, 2021 1:32 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The U.S. economy is "well on the road to substantial progress" toward the Federal Reserve's goal, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told reporters after an online speech, noting that the 943K jobs added to payrolls in July are "encouraging."
- If strong gains in employment continue for another month or two, the Fed should start "thinking about what our new policy position could be," Bloomberg quoted Bostic.
- He's considering an "October-to-December" range for tapering asset purchases. But he could move that timing up if the numbers come in even bigger in the next report, he said.
- He doesn't expect the Fed to start raising interest rates until late in 2022. Bostic is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year but not next year.
- The U.S. economy added 943K of jobs in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, beating the 900K expected.