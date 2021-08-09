Will Chesapeake Energy's post-bankruptcy rebound continue in Q2?
Aug. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETCHKBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $741.48M.
- Over the last 1 year, CHK has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The company generated a profit of $295M, or $2.75/share, in Q121. That marked CHK's first earnings release after emerging from bankruptcy in February.
- In late May, CHK reached a YTD high after MKM Partners' John Gerdes initiated coverage on the company stock, with a "Buy" rating and a $61 price target. Gerdes believes that the company can tally $3.4B in free cash flow through 2025, or ~60% of its current market cap, if oil and gas prices hold up. He joined the list of analysts who are touting the company as a model of the Shale 3.0 era - financing drilling with cash flow and not debt, and returning excess cash to shareholders.
- Chesapeake has moved quickly to return cash to shareholders since emerging from its restructuring. In early May, the oil and gas producer declared a $0.34375/share quarterly dividend.
- More recently, Chesapeake announced that it will work with environmental groups MiQ and Equitable Origin to begin independent certification of its natural gas production from its Gulf Coast assets before expanding to do the same with its Appalachia production.
- The company expects its certified natural gas to be available by year-end 2021 in the Gulf Coast basin and by Q2 2022 in the Appalachia basin. This initiative will be Chesapeake's second responsibly sourced gas certification project, after launching a pilot program with Project Canary in April.
- A recent bullish analysis by an SA contributor has suggested that absence of debt and preferred stock will give CHK's results a big boost when compared to the immediate past.