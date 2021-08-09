Tegna gains 2% on record revenues, upbeat free cash flow look
Aug. 09, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is 1.8% higher after edging revenue expectations in its second-quarter earnings, and offering some upbeat commentary on free cash flow.
- Revenues grew 27% to a record $733 million, with broad gains in subscription and advertising and marketing services revenues.
- Those revenues were up 37% on a two-year basis (compared to the same quarter in 2019).
- EBITDA also hit a record, of $228 million (up 83%). That total was up 35% from Q2 2019.
- “Tegna’s consistent execution of our long-term strategy resulted in another quarter of record performance, supported by the underlying strength of our subscription business, growing and accelerating advertising and marketing services revenue, as well as our disciplined expense management,” says CEO/President Dave Lougee.
- High margin subscription revenue grew 16% to $375 million, driven by rate increases. Advertising and marketing services revenues grew even faster, up 49% to $341 million.
- Free cash flow was $92 million, benefiting not only from the revenue gains but two years of cost-saving efforts. For the trailing two-year period, free cash flow made up 21.4% of revenue.
- Tegna is raising the low end of its full-year free cash flow guidance and now expects that figure to makeup 21.5%-22% of revenue (and expects to hit the high end of the range).
- And it says with total debt of $3.5 billion, it's on track to reduce net leverage to the previously guided 3x by year-end.
