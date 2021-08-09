Penn National Gaming eyes MLB broadcasting deal for Barstool Sports
Aug. 09, 2021 2:29 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Major League Baseball and Penn National Gaming's (PENN -0.4%) Barstool Sports are in "significant negotiations" over broadcasting national midweek games with a focus on in-game betting, according to New York Post. The games could be an alternative broadcast to the regional sports network feeds.
- Major League Baseball currently has national TV deals with Fox, Turner and ESPN. However, the network dropped regular, non-exclusive Monday and Wednesday games on ESPN, which has MLB trying to find a buyer for that inventory.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) stirred the sector up last week with the acquisition of Score Media and Gaming. Last month, Barstool Sports landed exclusive rights to a college football game.