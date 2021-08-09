Spark Energy changes to Via Renewables
Aug. 09, 2021 2:47 PM ETVia Renewables, Inc. (VIA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) shareholders approve a proposal by the company's Board of Directors to change the name of the company to Via Renewables.
- Company has launched a new Investor Relations website at www.ViaRenewables.com, which details the change, as well as Via Renewable's plans for future sustainability strategies.
- The ticker symbols and CUSIP numbers for the company's shares will change effective August 10, 2021.
- "Our leadership team and I are excited about pursuing opportunities to provide innovative solutions to a broader, eco-minded customer base and further diversify our offerings, while vertically integrating and streamlining our organization. We believe the Via Renewables name best represents this direction, along with the value that we plan to deliver now and in the future." said Keith Maxwell, Chairman and CEO.