WW International Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.09M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.