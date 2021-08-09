Darling Ingredients Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+112.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.