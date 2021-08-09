Grocery Outlet Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.31M (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.