McDonald's faces regulatory probe in Italy over franchisee terms
Aug. 09, 2021
- Regulators in Italy plan to investigate the terms and conditions set by McDonald's (MCD -0.7%) in its agreements with franchise operators, according to Reuters. The action following several complaints that the terms could constitute an abuse of economic dependence.
- The fast-food restaurant operator could face a fine of as much as 10% of its global turnover if it is found guilty by AGCM of breaching Italian antitrust rules.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is working with the agency in its investigation, while also saying that it is "certain of the correctness of our work."
- Shares of MCD are down about 5% since the Q2 earnings report highlighted some cost pressures.