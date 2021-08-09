II-VI FQ4 earnings: beat or miss?
Aug. 09, 2021 By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $783.74M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IIVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
- Last quarter: 'Coherent reports FQ2 beats ahead of acquisition by II-VI'
- A look at stock performance over the last six months compared to its peers.