Berkshire Hathaway B shares gain less than 1% after Q2 earnings jump

  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) B shares rise modestly, only +0.6%, in the first trading session after reporting 21% growth in Q2 operating earnings on Saturday.
  • The company's A shares increase 0.5%.
  • Earnings from its manufacturing, service and retailing unit — which includes such businesses as Lubrizol, Precision Castparts, NetJets, Clayton Homes and Pampered Chef — more than doubled to $3.00B from $1.45B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Railroad, energy and utilities also exhibited gains, while insurance underwriting and investment both slipped.
  • its 10-Q also showed that ~69% of the aggregate fair value of its investment in equity securities are concentrated in four stocks as of June 30 — Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at $124.3B, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at $42.6B, American Express (NYSE:AXP) at $25.1B, and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at $21.6B.
  • The fair value of all of its investments in equity securities was $307.9B at June 30, up from $281.2B at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • The company, run by Warren Buffett bought back $6.0B of its shares in the most recent quarter, less than the $6.6B it repurchased in Q1 2021.
