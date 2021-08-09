Cara Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.04
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.61 misses by $0.04.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2021 totaled $207.4 million compared to $251.5 million at December 31, 2020.
- Based on timing expectations and projected costs for current clinical development plans, Cara expects that its existing unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 will be sufficient to fund its currently anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditures into 2023, without giving effect to any potential milestone payments or potential product revenue under existing collaborations.
- Press Release