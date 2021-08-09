SkyWest strikes deal with Delta for 16 new E175s
Aug. 09, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announces an agreement with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to purchase and operate 16 new E175 aircraft under a multi-year capacity purchase agreement.
- The company says the aircraft are scheduled to be placed into service beginning in the first half of next year. The aircraft will be purchased by SkyWest from Embraer and delivered new from the factory.
- SkyWest says the 16 new E175 aircraft will replace 16 SkyWest-owned or financed CRJ900s currently under its Delta contract, with expirations ranging from the second half of 2022 to early 2023.
- SkyWest led a down day in the airline sector overall.