Chegg EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue

Aug. 09, 2021 4:10 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $198.48M (+29.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.37M.
  • Q3 2021 Guidance:
  • Total Net Revenues in the range of $170 million to $175 million vs. consensus of $190.11 million
  • Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $142 million to $147 million
  • Gross Margin between 60% and 61%
  • Raises FY 2021 Guidance:
  • Total revenue to be between $805 and $815 million (with Chegg Services revenue between $690 and $700 million) vs. consensus of $798.82 million
  • Gross margin between 68% and 69%,
  • And adjusted EBITDA between $295 and $300 million
  • Shares +4%.
  • Press Release
