Dow Jones and S&P 500 edge down from record highs, Nasdaq drifts higher
- U.S. stocks take a jog down late in regular session trading as financial stocks lose much of their strength from earlier in the session amid concerns about global growth.
- The Nasdaq rises 0.2%. The S&P 500 ends the session in the red (-0.1%) after two brief forays into the green, while the Dow Jones fell 0.3%.
- The 10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis point to 1.32%.
- "Covid is weighing heavily on the financial markets,” Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, told CNBC. “The surge in cases continues to pressure the cyclical parts of the stock market the most including cyclical sectors like energy and industrials and small cap stocks.”
- The Russell 2000, made up of smaller-cap stocks, declined. 0.4%.
- Earlier today, the Atlanta Fed's Raphael Bostic sees potential to start the taper by the end of the year
- Crude oil dips 2.1% to $66.83 per barrel; and gold settles down 1.7% to $1,732.60 per ounce.
- By S&P 500 industry sector, Energy (XLE -1.4%) drops the most, followed by Real Estate (XLRE -0.4%) and Industrial (XLI -0.4%); among the gainers, Health Care (XLV +0.4%) was today's strongest followed by Consumer Staples (XLP +0.4%) and Financial (XLF +0.3%).
- Among the megacaps: Tesla jumped 2.1% as the infrastructure bill gave electric vehicle stocks a boost; Alphabet rose 0.9%, Apple was essentially flat, Microsoft slipped 0.4%, and Facebook dipped 0.5%.
- The U.S. dollar index gains 0.2% to 92.97.
- Earlier today, the Atlanta Fed's Raphael Bostic sees potential to start the taper by the end of the year