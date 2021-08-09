SailPoint Technologies EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Aug. 09, 2021 4:19 PM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $102.49M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.21M.
- Press Release
- For Q3, the company expects revenue of $102-104M vs. consensus of $103.98M, Total ARR in the range of $315M to $317M and Diluted EPS of -$0.07 to -$0.06 vs. consensus of -$0.03.
- For FY2021, the company expects $408-412M in revenue vs. consensus of $409.18M and diluted EPS of -$0.08 to -$0.04 vs. consensus of -$0.10.