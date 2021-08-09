SailPoint Technologies EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue

  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $102.49M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.21M.
  • Press Release
  • For Q3, the company expects revenue of $102-104M vs. consensus of $103.98M, Total ARR in the range of $315M to $317M and Diluted EPS of -$0.07 to -$0.06 vs. consensus of -$0.03.
  • For FY2021, the company expects $408-412M in revenue vs. consensus of $409.18M and diluted EPS of -$0.08 to -$0.04 vs. consensus of -$0.10.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.