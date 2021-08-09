Myomo EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue
Aug. 09, 2021
- Myomo (NYSE:MYO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.46 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $3.1M (+260.5% Y/Y) beats by $1M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was -$2.2M, compared with -$2.7M in Q220.
- Gross margin was 71% vs 51% for Q220.
- Backlog was 160 units as of June 30, 2021, up 36% compared with March 31, 2021.
- Business Outlook: "We expect to deliver another solid quarter of year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter. Our plan is to build upon the successful strategies we implemented during the first half of the year, in particular increased direct-to-patient marketing. In addition, we will continue to focus on the direct billing channel as we look forward to a strong finish to 2021."
- Shares +20.38%.