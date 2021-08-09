Tenet Healthcare picks chief operating officer as new CEO
Aug. 09, 2021 4:23 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has appointed Saum Sutaria, the president and chief operating officer of the company, as its new CEO effective September 1, 2021.
- The company also announced that Ron Rittenmeyer, who served as CEO and executive chairman for nearly four years, will continue to function as executive chairman of the company and the board until 2022.
- Rittenmeyer, a former McKinsey executive, who joined Tenet (THC) in January 2019 as the chief operating officer, will continue to report to Rittenmeyer.
- “During the past several years, Saum and I have worked closely together through extraordinary times including COVID, and at each step, he has continued to demonstrate excellent leadership in framing the right strategic and tactical pathway,” remarked Rittenmeyer.
