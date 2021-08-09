Paratek Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $57.49M (+516.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.51M.

  • Financial Guidance: Paratek is maintaining its previously disclosed financial guidance, which moved approximately $38 million associated with the second procurement of NUZYRA by BARDA from its 2021 revenue expectations. Based upon the Company's current operating plan, Paratek anticipates its existing cash and cash equivalents of $75.3 million as of June 30, 2021, plus the $37.9 million received from BARDA in July 2021 for the first procurement of NUZYRA, provides for a cash runway through the end of 2023 with a pathway to cash flow break even.

  • Press Release

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.