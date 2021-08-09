Paratek Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $57.49M (+516.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.51M.
Financial Guidance: Paratek is maintaining its previously disclosed financial guidance, which moved approximately $38 million associated with the second procurement of NUZYRA by BARDA from its 2021 revenue expectations. Based upon the Company's current operating plan, Paratek anticipates its existing cash and cash equivalents of $75.3 million as of June 30, 2021, plus the $37.9 million received from BARDA in July 2021 for the first procurement of NUZYRA, provides for a cash runway through the end of 2023 with a pathway to cash flow break even.