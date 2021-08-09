American Vanguard EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $134.61M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $17.11M.
  • Press Release
  • EBITDA was up 17% Y/Y to $14.7M.
  • CEO Comment: "Looking forward, we believe that our company is well positioned in both domestic and international markets. Assuming favorable market and pandemic trends, we maintain our previous outlook for 2021 with low double-digit revenue growth and comparatively stronger growth in both net income and EBITDA. These factors, coupled with well-managed operating expenses, should further strengthen our balance sheet."
