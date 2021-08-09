Fulgent Genetics acquires CSI Laboratories

COVID-19 - laboratory team working on coronavirus vaccine. Protective workwear
janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) has acquired CSI Laboratories to expand its presence in somatic molecular diagnostics and cancer testing.
  • The company's shares were trading down ~11% post market.
  • The deal hopes to realize synergies by leveraging Fulgent’s best-in-class technology and next generation sequencing (NGS) expertise in new oncology markets.
  • The combination of CSI’s extensive molecular diagnostics test menu and Fulgent’s NGS expertise will create a novel, comprehensive cancer testing solution for customers across the United States, the company said.
  • Further financial details were not disclosed.
  • Separately, Fulgent and Helio Health entered into a strategic partnership to commercialize Helio’s blood-based early cancer detection tests.
  • The company also posted second-quarter profit and revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and provided a cash position update.
