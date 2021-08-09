Masonite International expands share repurchase authorization to $250M

Aug. 09, 2021 4:32 PM ETMasonite International Corporation (DOOR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) board approved a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $250M of its outstanding shares.
  • It is inclusive of ~$40M which currently remains available under the existing share repurchase authorization approved in May 2018.
  • "We believe that investing to support the growth expectations set forth in the company's 2025 Centennial Plan, in combination with opportunistic share repurchases, will provide enhanced long-term returns to shareholders," president & CEO Howard Heckes commented.
  • YTD, the stock has garnered 16.8%.
  • The current program represents ~8.9% of its current market cap.
