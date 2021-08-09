Preferred Apartment Communities FFO beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
- Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS): Q2 FFO of $0.33 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $118.71M beats by $4.72M.
- 2021 Guidance:
- New FFO Guidance, now expect Core FFO per share in the range of $0.90 to $1.00. Consensus FFO Estimate $0.78.
- Multifamily Same-Store NOI growth of 5.0% to 7.0% for the full year, an increase from previous full year guidance of 2.0% to 3.0%.
- Multifamily acquisition volume of between $300M and $400M for the full year, unchanged;
- New real estate loan investment originations of $50M-$100M for the full year, unchanged.