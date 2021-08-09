Preferred Apartment Communities FFO beats by $0.11, beats on revenue

  • Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS): Q2 FFO of $0.33 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $118.71M beats by $4.72M.
  • Press Release
  • 2021 Guidance:
  • New FFO Guidance, now expect Core FFO per share in the range of $0.90 to $1.00. Consensus FFO Estimate $0.78.
  • Multifamily Same-Store NOI growth of 5.0% to 7.0% for the full year, an increase from previous full year guidance of 2.0% to 3.0%.
  • Multifamily acquisition volume of between $300M and $400M for the full year, unchanged;
  • New real estate loan investment originations of $50M-$100M for the full year, unchanged.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.