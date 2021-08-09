National Health Investors FFO misses by $0.10, misses on revenue
Aug. 09, 2021 4:34 PM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI): Q2 FFO of $1.16 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $74.33M (-11.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.89M.
- "We have made considerable progress on transforming NHI into a stronger healthcare REIT including significant asset sales at Bickford and other underperforming properties which are critical steps in optimizing those portfolios. We have now completed or announced approximately $220 million in asset sales and are on pace to be well within our goal of $250 million to $400 million in 2021." said Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO.
- Press Release