National Health Investors FFO misses by $0.10, misses on revenue

Aug. 09, 2021 4:34 PM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI): Q2 FFO of $1.16 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $74.33M (-11.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.89M.
  • "We have made considerable progress on transforming NHI into a stronger healthcare REIT including significant asset sales at Bickford and other underperforming properties which are critical steps in optimizing those portfolios. We have now completed or announced approximately $220 million in asset sales and are on pace to be well within our goal of $250 million to $400 million in 2021." said Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.