Vuzix misses Q2 estimates as engineering sales decline pressures margins
Aug. 09, 2021 4:37 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares are down 6.8% after hours following second-quarter results that missed estimates
- Revenue was down 4% on the year to $2.92M, about $1.4M below consensus estimates. Loss of $0.14 per share was four cents worse than expected.
- The year-over-year sales decline was entirely driven by a decline in engineering services sales, which was largely offset by the 21% smart glasses sales growth to $500,000.
- Loss of revenue in the high-margin engineering services business led to a gross profit margin decline from 26% in last year's quarter to 20%.
- "Our business outlook for the second half of 2021 remains positive. We currently anticipate sequential top-line revenue growth in our second half of 2021, driven by strong smart glasses demand and the expected return of OEM-related engineering services revenue and initial sales of OEM production units to a Tier-1 defense customer," says CEO Paul Travers.
- Recent news: In June, Vuzix shares joined the broad-market Russell 3000 Index.