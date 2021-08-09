Vuzix misses Q2 estimates as engineering sales decline pressures margins

Aug. 09, 2021 4:37 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas
David Becker/Getty Images News

  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares are down 6.8% after hours following second-quarter results that missed estimates
  • Revenue was down 4% on the year to $2.92M, about $1.4M below consensus estimates. Loss of $0.14 per share was four cents worse than expected.
  • The year-over-year sales decline was entirely driven by a decline in engineering services sales, which was largely offset by the 21% smart glasses sales growth to $500,000.
  • Loss of revenue in the high-margin engineering services business led to a gross profit margin decline from 26% in last year's quarter to 20%.
  • "Our business outlook for the second half of 2021 remains positive. We currently anticipate sequential top-line revenue growth in our second half of 2021, driven by strong smart glasses demand and the expected return of OEM-related engineering services revenue and initial sales of OEM production units to a Tier-1 defense customer," says CEO Paul Travers.
  • Recent news: In June, Vuzix shares joined the broad-market Russell 3000 Index.
