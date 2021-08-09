CoreCivic gives no year guidance on COVID, Biden administration uncertainties
- CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) isn't providing 2021 financial guidance due to uncertainties related to COVID-19, including resurgence caused by the Delta variant, and regarding the Biden administration's application of executive actions and policies.
- The company expects $4.0M-$6.0M impairment charges in Q3 related to Alabama terminating two 30-year lease agreements that were signed in February 2021.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $101.7M, up slightly from $101.7M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 normalized FFO per share of $0.46 vs. the $0.41 average of two analyst estimates and $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 revenue of $464.6M slipped from $472.6M a year ago.
- In May, CoreCivic (CXW) entered a new three-year contract with Mahoning County, OH, for up to 990 beds at its Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.
- In July, it entered a contract extension with the state of Montana to utilize all the capacity at the company's e 664-bed Crossroads Correctional Center, including ~96 beds recently vacated by the USMS due to a contract expiration, and to extend the existing contract to June 30, 2023.
- It also received a contact renewal from Hawaii at the Saguaro Correctional Facility; expects to enter a new three-year contract and currently care for ~1,100 inmates from Hawaii, along with ~375 inmates from Idaho at the facility.
- Conference call on Aug. 10 at 11:00 AM ET.
