CoreCivic gives no year guidance on COVID, Biden administration uncertainties

Aug. 09, 2021 4:39 PM ETCoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments

Inside of a modern prison with open doors
stocknroll/E+ via Getty Images

  • CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) isn't providing 2021 financial guidance due to uncertainties related to COVID-19, including resurgence caused by the Delta variant, and regarding the Biden administration's application of executive actions and policies.
  • The company expects $4.0M-$6.0M impairment charges in Q3 related to Alabama terminating two 30-year lease agreements that were signed in February 2021.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $101.7M, up slightly from $101.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 normalized FFO per share of $0.46 vs. the $0.41 average of two analyst estimates and $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenue of $464.6M slipped from $472.6M a year ago.
  • In May, CoreCivic (CXW) entered a new three-year contract with Mahoning County, OH, for up to 990 beds at its Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.
  • In July, it entered a contract extension with the state of Montana to utilize all the capacity at the company's e 664-bed Crossroads Correctional Center, including ~96 beds recently vacated by the USMS due to a contract expiration, and to extend the existing contract to June 30, 2023.
  • It also received a contact renewal from Hawaii at the Saguaro Correctional Facility; expects to enter a new three-year contract and currently care for ~1,100 inmates from Hawaii, along with ~375 inmates from Idaho at the facility.
  • Conference call on Aug. 10 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Corecivic FFO beats by $0.05, misses on revenue
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.