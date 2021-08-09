Flexion Therapeutics shares rise on mid-stage ZILRETTA osteoarthritis study results
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares rise more than 7% post market after reporting promising results from its mid-stage trial of ZILRETTA in patients with osteoarthritis (OA) of the shoulder.
- In the Phase 2, randomized, open-label, single-dose study, 25 adults with moderate to severe shoulder OA received a single ultrasound-guided intra-articular (IA) injection of either ZILRETTA (n=12) or TAcs (n=13).
- In patients treated with ZILRETTA the total and maximal exposure to triamcinolone acetonide (TA) was about two-thirds lower when compared to TAcs.
- There were no serious adverse events (AEs) and no AEs led to study discontinuation in either treatment group, the company said.
- Flexion plans to initiate a registration trial to further investigate ZILRETTA in shoulder OA later this year.