CF Industries posts Q2 miss, sees strong global nitrogen conditions to 2023
Aug. 09, 2021 5:05 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) -1.8% post-market after reporting below-consensus Q2 adjusted earnings with a 32% Y/Y gain in revenues to $1.59B, driven by strong demand and favorable energy spreads.
- CF says Q2 average selling prices were higher than the year-ago quarter across all segments due to strong global demand and lower global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates.
- But Q2 sales volumes were lower than the same quarter in 2020 due to lower supply availability from lower production, and cost of sales rose from a year earlier because of higher natural gas costs and higher maintenance costs.
- The company says it generated ~$1B in adjusted EBITDA during the first six months of 2021, nearly 25% higher than H1 2020.
- CF's gross ammonia production totaled 2.2M tons for Q2 and 4.7M tons for H1, but management expects full-year gross ammonia production will come in at the lower end of its previous forecast, ~9.5M tons, reflecting higher maintenance activity in 2021 compared to 2020, which includes plant outages from the forced shut-downs due to natural gas availability problems in February 2021.
- CF expects the global nitrogen pricing outlook will remain favorable as the need to replenish global coarse grains stocks, increased economic activity, and high energy prices in Europe and Asia should sustain a tighter global nitrogen supply and demand balance into 2023.
- Also, CF says it will team with Mitsui, one of the world's major ammonia marketers, to jointly explore development of blue ammonia projects in the U.S.