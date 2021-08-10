Preferred Apartment boosts guidance on Q2 beat, continued rent growth

Exterior view of multifamily residential building; Menlo Park, San Francisco bay area, California
Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

  • Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) raises full-year 2021 core FFO guidance to $0.90-1.00 from its prior range of $0.73-0.83, reflecting its improving multifamily and retail portfolios and the call of its series A preferred stock.
  • The new range is higher than the average analyst estimate of $0.78.
  • Sees full-year 2021 multifamily same-store net operating income growth of 5.0%-7.0%, up from previous full year guidance of 2.0%-3.0%.
  • Expects multifamily acquisition volume to be stay in the range of $300M-400M for 2021; also anticipates new real estate loan investment originations to remain at $50M-100M for the full-year.
  • Q2 core funds from operations per share of $0.33 beat the consensus estimate of $0.22 and increased from $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenue of $118.71M exceeded the analyst estimate of $114.00M and rose from $123.00M in Q2 2020.
  • Average physical occupancy of Preferred Apartment's (APTS) same-store multifamily communities increased to 96.9% in Q2 from 94.7% in Q2 a year ago.
  • Multifamily communities same-store rental and other property revenues rose 5.5% in Q2 from a year ago.
  • Conference call on Aug. 10 at 11:00 AM ET
