Bridgewater Bancshares plans depositary shares offering
Aug. 09, 2021 5:39 PM ETBridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) commenced a public offering of depositary shares.
- Each represent a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A with a liquidation preference of $2.5K/ share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share).
- The company will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional depositary shares.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or buyback outstanding debt.