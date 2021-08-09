National Health Investors stock drops after Q2 miss, partners still need assistance
Aug. 09, 2021 5:50 PM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) stock dips 1.8% after Q2 results were hurt by higher levels of deferrals and the expectation that COVID-19 will continue to affect the REIT and its partners.
- "While we have been pleased with the persistent recovery in occupancy in our senior housing portfolio, we are not out of the woods yet and expect that our operating partners will need continued assistance," NHI President and CEO Eric Mendelsohn said.
- Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.16 trails the $1.26 consensus estimate and $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.
- Collected 87.3% of contractual cash due for the quarter; the remaining balance is comprised of the following: 8.0% in deferrals related to Bickford Senior Living; 1.4% in deferrals related to Holiday Retirement; 2.7% in deferrals related to four other operators; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.
- Average occupancy of its Senior Living Communities increased to 79.9% in July vs. 79.1% in June and 78.6% in May.
- At the Bickford properties, average occupancy increased to 79.6% in July from 77.3% in May. Holiday property occupancy rose to 74.9% in July vs. 73.9% in May.
- Q2 revenue of $74.3M declined from $84.2M a year ago.
- Conference call on Aug. 10 at 12:00 PM ET.
